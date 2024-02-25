iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

