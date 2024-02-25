Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron Stock Down 0.2 %

ITRI opened at $74.93 on Friday. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $290,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $20,846,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,519,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

