Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $139.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

