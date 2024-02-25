Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

