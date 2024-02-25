Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.