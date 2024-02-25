Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Shares of GS opened at $391.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $396.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

