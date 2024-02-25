Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

