Jefferies Financial Group Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $46.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GFL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

GFL stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -356.10 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 677,140 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $4,952,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 952,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 309,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

