Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $103.47 on Friday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

