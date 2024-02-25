JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $100.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

