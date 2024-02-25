JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.39. 3,236,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

