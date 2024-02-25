Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.93% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Kaltura updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Kaltura Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaltura by 195.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Further Reading

