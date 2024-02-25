Kava Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Kava has a total market cap of $863.18 million and approximately $25.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

