Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 65,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

