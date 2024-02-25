Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $289.18 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.10 and a 200-day moving average of $277.83.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

