Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

