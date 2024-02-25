KeyCorp Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $380.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.59.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.36.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

