Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

