Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as low as $13.85. Kirin shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 27,809 shares changing hands.

Kirin Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.