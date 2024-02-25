Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,757,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,167,000 after buying an additional 93,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 365,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,715,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,885,000 after acquiring an additional 344,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

