Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.50. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 2,503 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

