Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

