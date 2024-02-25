KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading Down 0.1%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.14. 306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBND. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Company Profile

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

