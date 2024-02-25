Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Up 8.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.
About Kuaishou Technology
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
