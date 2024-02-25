Kujira Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $432.51 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00007704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $432.51 million and $1.18 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.99733976 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,378,875.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

