Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Lowered by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after buying an additional 1,108,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 786,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.61.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

