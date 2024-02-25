Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $928.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $821.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

