Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50 to $1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million to $355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.13 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 21.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

