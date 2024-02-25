Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.25) to GBX 289 ($3.64) in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legal & General Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($4.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 304 ($3.83).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 242 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.13 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.08.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,070.28). In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 718 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,070.28). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 712 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £1,829.84 ($2,304.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,766 shares of company stock worth $682,742. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.