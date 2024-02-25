Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,138 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Lincoln National by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Lincoln National by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

