Lisk Trading Up 2.4% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $196.58 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002156 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001666 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

