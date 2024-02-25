Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYV. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.55.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,139,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

