LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Get LKQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.