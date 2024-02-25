Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $431.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

