Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading Up 2.5%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.63 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.25). 206,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 149,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.25).
Longboat Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.69. The stock has a market cap of £11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 0.47.
Longboat Energy Company Profile
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Longboat Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.