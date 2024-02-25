LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0881 on Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $88.08 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

