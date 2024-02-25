Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $236.00 at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $199.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.56 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.