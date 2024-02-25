LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,514 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of United Rentals worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of URI opened at $658.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $673.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

