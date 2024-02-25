LPL Financial LLC Has $41.67 Million Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,554,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,050 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $41,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $31.11.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.