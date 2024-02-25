Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 19th

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

MFC opened at C$32.81 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.80.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

