Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$35.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.99. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$33.59. The company has a market cap of C$59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

