Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $769,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,249,000.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of LLYVK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 640,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

