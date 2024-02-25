Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,359. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.