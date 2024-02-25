Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:M traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,288,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,888. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

View Our Latest Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.