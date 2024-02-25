Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 71.95% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. Marin Software updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Marin Software Stock Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

