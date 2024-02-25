Mariner LLC Acquires 225,387 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,387 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

DFEM opened at $25.27 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

