Mariner LLC Acquires 2,549 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTWO stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.