Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,373,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VCR stock opened at $310.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $285.48. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $311.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

