Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $344.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.57 and a 200-day moving average of $297.13. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $345.66.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

