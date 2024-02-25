Mariner LLC Buys 32,870 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

